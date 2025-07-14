DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharampur MLA visits landslide-affected areas

Dharampur MLA visits landslide-affected areas

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 12:07 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
MLA Chander Shekhar visits a cloudburst-affected area in Dharampur.
Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar on Saturday visited the landslide-affected areas of Tihra and Tanihar panchayats in Mandi district, where recent landslides have caused extensive damage. At Sakoh village, he assessed the damage to one house that was completely destroyed and three others that suffered partial structural loss. He said more than 14 families have been impacted and assured that all necessary support would be extended promptly.

He added that immediate relief and essential supplies are already being provided to the affected families. He emphasised that the government is also working on long-term strategies to reduce future disaster impact in such vulnerable areas.

Following the visit, the MLA also reviewed several ongoing developmental works in Tikkar Chamyar, Tanihar, Dhalon and Nalyana. He inspected the road widening project at Tihra Bazaar, along with the construction of a new taxi stand and a rain shelter.

Directives were issued to relevant departments for urgent repair of four damaged internal village roads, including the one leading from Kamlahiya road to the temple, which were affected during the 2023 natural disaster. He also allocated cement from his MLA fund to aid the repair efforts.

Fulfilling a long-standing local demand, MLA sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for a road project in Tikkar Chamyar. He also approved Rs 5 lakh each for constructing a roof at the Nalyana High School and upgrading the Nalyana Primary School.

