Dharampur, Sarkaghat rivulets to be channelled

Mandi, February 8
Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said Rs 719 crore would be spent on channeling various rivulets in Dharampur and Sarkaghat in Mandi district. After preparing the DPR, the fund details had been sent to the ADB.
During his visit to Dharampur yesterday, he said, “The work on channeling will be started as soon as the approval of funds is received from the ADB. The people of Sarkaghat and Dharampur will be benefited by this project and a large area of cultivable land will be saved from floods.”
“A project of Rs 200 crore has been approved in Dharampur to provide irrigation facilities to growers,” he added. —
