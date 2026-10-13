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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharampur school wins inter-school quiz contest

Dharampur school wins inter-school quiz contest

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Pinegrove School, Dharampur, wins the Major Uday Singh Inter-School Quiz Contest.
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Pinegrove School, Dharampur, won the ninth Major Uday Singh Inter-School Quiz Contest hosted by Army Public School (APS), Dagshai, on Monday.

DAV School, New Shimla, finished as the runner-up, while the host school, APS Dagshai, secured the third position among the participating schools.

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Held in memory of Major Uday Singh, who laid down his life while fighting insurgents during Operation Rakshak on November 29, 2003, the quiz is an annual feature of the school. Major Uday Singh is remembered as an alumnus in spirit.

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Quizmaster Ravi Sharma put the teams through eight rounds of thought-provoking questions, testing their general awareness and knowledge of sports and heritage through audio-visual and buzzer rounds. The closely contested event kept the audience engaged throughout.

Col KKK Singh, father of Major Uday Singh, attended the event as the chief guest. He lauded the winners and other participants for their spirited participation. Addressing the students, he urged them to imbibe values such as perseverance and discipline. He also recalled how courage and selfless service were integral to the armed forces, citing his son as an example.

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Principal Vivek Kumar Tiwari appreciated the participating teams for their keen interest in various subjects and their sportsmanship. He also congratulated the winners and thanked the chief guest for attending the event and for his continued association with it.

Srishty of DAV School, New Shimla, received a special appreciation award for her outstanding performance in the quiz.

The event concluded with the distribution of trophies and certificates, celebrating the participants’ excellence, merit and perseverance. Students from several schools across the region took part in the contest.

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