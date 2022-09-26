Dharamsala: 11 tourists rescued from Triund

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 25

Eleven tourists from Punjab, who got stranded in Triund, were rescued by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) today.

Sources said the district police was informed by one Abhinandan Kalia that 11 tourists who had trekked to Triund got stranded there due to heavy rains. The SDRF team was sent to Triund which brought back the tourists to Mcleodganj. The rescued tourists included six women and five men. All the tourists were rescued safely and nobody sustained any injury, said Kangra SP Khushal Sharma. He said the tourists had got stuck due to heavy rains. The police said the SDRF had rescued 75 people in Kangra district this monsoon season.

