Dharamsala civic body tweaks rules to provide relief to hoteliers

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 12

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation has tweaked rules to provide relief to hoteliers in property tax for the period during which complete lockdown was imposed in the country and state.

The hoteliers of Dharamsala had been demanding that the property tax for the period during which the lockdown was imposed in the state should be waived. The Dharamsala MC had moved two resolutions for waiving property tax on hoteliers for three months when complete lockdown was imposed in the state and country in the year 2020. The resolution was sent to the state government for approval. However, the sources here said, it did not get approval from the department of finance.

The commissioner of the Dharamsala MC, Pradeep Thakur, when contacted, said that as per formula for collecting property tax the local body charges one day tariff of all rooms per month from hotels at rates as approved by the tourism department.

The hoteliers were contending that during the Corona pandemic they should not be charged for the period for which hotels were closed as per the state or union government directive. “We have now decided that we would calculate the tax for months during which the hotels were open,” he said.

The Commissioner said that earlier hoteliers had to pay property tax of 12 days per annum per room. As per the new formula they would be charged property tax of nine days per annum per room as per the decision of house of Dharamsala MC, he said.

The members of Hotel Association of Dharamsala and Dharamsala Smart City Hotel Association have welcomed the decision of Dharamsala MC and thanked the mayor Onkar Nehria and commissioner, Pradeep Thakur. The hotel associations had also demanded that the electricity load charges for the period during which lockdown was imposed and licence fees of various departments should also be waived.

