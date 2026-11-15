Dharamsala college celebrates 100 years, alumni pledge support for development

The four-day centenary celebrations at Government Postgraduate College, Dharamsala organised by the Old Students' Association (OSA) started on Friday. Nagrota Bagwan MLA and HPTDC Chairman RS Bali inaugurated the celebrations, while Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur attended the second session as the chief guest.

Congratulating the institution on completing 100 years, Bali said the college had carved a distinct identity among the state’s leading educational institutions. Its alumni had made significant contributions to science, medicine, education, administration and the armed forces at national and international levels.

Bali said the true legacy of an institution was reflected in the achievements of its alumni and their contributions to society. Appreciating the OSA’s efforts to remain connected with former students through academic awards, blood donation camps and social welfare activities, he particularly acknowledged the participation of alumni aged above 80 years.

Bali announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for developing facilities at the OSA office located in the college auditorium complex. He assured the association that the amount would be released within two days.

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Distinguished alumni were honoured with mementoes, certificates and cash awards. Renowned folk singers Vikram and Varsha Katoch, along with artistes from Sangeet Kala Kendra, presented cultural performances. OSA founder president Dr Ashok Kumar and president Sanjeev Gandhi welcomed the guests.

Kangra MP calls for master plan to develop college

Sudhir Sharma announces Rs 25 lakh for centenary monument

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Kangra MP Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, a former student of the institution, today called for a comprehensive master plan for the development of Government College, Dharamsala, and urged its alumni to join hands in strengthening the century-old institution.

Addressing the second day of the college’s centenary celebrations, Bhardwaj said the Old Students’ Association (OSA) should bring together distinguished alumni and prepare a roadmap for the institution’s future development. He assured the college of his support in taking forward its development initiatives.

Recounting his interest in cricket, sports and music, he urged students to pursue their aspirations with determination. He also recited a couplet from his college days and sang a traditional Himachali folk song, ‘Maye Ni Meriya Chamba Kitni Ki Door’.

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Dharamsala MLA and former minister Sudhir Sharma, who attended the function as a special guest, announced Rs 25 lakh for construction a commemorative monument at the main roundabout outside the college.

Deputy CM, CM to attend centenary celebrations

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania will be the chief guest at the first session on the third day of Government College, Dharamsala’s centenary celebrations tomorrow, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will attend the subsequent session. On the concluding day, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are expected to attend the celebrations as chief guests.