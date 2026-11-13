Dharamsala college centenary to celebrate Himachali art, music

The centenary celebrations of Government College, Dharamsala, will provide a platform for accomplished alumni, celebrated Himachali artists and emerging local performers to showcase their talent. Sanjiv Gandhi, president of the Old Students Association (OSA), said this at a press conference in Dharamsala today.

He said the celebrations would reaffirm the college’s legacy, honour its alumni and provide a platform to local artists, many of whom had been groomed at the premier institution. The four-day celebrations, organised by the OSA from November 13 to 16, will mark not only the college’s 100-year journey but also its rich contribution to the cultural landscape of the region.

The cultural programme has been curated to showcase the diversity of Himachal Pradesh’s artistic traditions alongside contemporary music and performances, reflecting Dharamsala’s cosmopolitan character. Rekha Dadhwal, in-charge of the cultural committee comprising national and state awardees, said the programme had been designed to provide accomplished alumni and traditional artists with a platform to showcase their talent.

The line-up features celebrated Himachali singers, including Varsha Katoch, popularly known as the ‘Kokila of Himachal’, and Karnail Rana, one of Kangra’s most acclaimed singers with a large number of recordings to his credit. Accomplished singers Sunil Rana and Satish Thakur, both former students of the college, will also perform. Satish Thakur later served as an associate professor at the institution, mentoring generations of young artists through youth festivals and inter-college competitions.

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Sangeetanjali Kala Kendra, led by Dr Janamajay Guleria, a state and national awardee, is also set to enthral the audience with its performance.

The programme will also feature emerging and established performers such as Poonam Bhardwaj, Vikrant, Pallavi, Kamal Nehria, Vikas Dhiman and Nitesh Barjatiya. Their performances will bring together artists from different generations, with several returning to the institution that shaped their formative years. Their participation is expected to add a strong note of nostalgia to the centenary celebrations.

Folk traditions will be a major highlight, with Jhamakra, the signature dance form of Kangra, alongside Gaddi (Dangee), Gorkhali and Shimla Nati performances. Nepali dance exponent Master Mittarsen, Sahitya and Sangeet Sabha, Vanshika Kala Manch, Dhauladhar Sanskriti Manch and Sangeet Sabha will present traditional dance and musical forms. A flute recital by Suraj Sittar and ghazals by Krishan Kumar will add further variety to the cultural programme.

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A special attraction will be a performance by the Highjackers band, whose association with Bollywood singer and college alumnus Mohit Chauhan adds a nostalgic touch to the celebrations. Chauhan learnt his initial musical lessons from the band’s lead guitarist, Kuljit Chetri.