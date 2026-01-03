DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala college student's death: UGC orders probe, sets up panel amid ragging allegations

Dharamsala college student's death: UGC orders probe, sets up panel amid ragging allegations

In his complaint, student's father alleges his daughter was beaten by 3 seniors, while a college professor indulged in obscene acts

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:32 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The 19-year-old was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, where she died during treatment on December 26, 2025.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of a student at a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala following allegations of ragging, according to officials.

The UGC has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident.

“UGC has taken serious cognisance of the tragic death of a student at Govt. Degree College, Dharamshala. The UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline registered a suo-motu complaint based on media reports alleging ragging leading to suicide, while the college authorities have stated that the case is a death and not a suicide,” a senior UGC official said.

“A police inquiry is underway and UGC has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to examine the incident. UGC assures that culprits will not be spared and that stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount,” the official added.

Related news: Dharamsala college student’s death: Police probe ragging, assault allegations; no arrests so far

According to police, three students of the college have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt while a professor has been booked for sexually harassing the 19-year-old woman who died at Ludhiana hospital on December 26.

The case in the matter was registered on January 1, following a complaint by the student's father.

In his complaint, the student's father alleged that his daughter was beaten by three seniors -- Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika -- on September 18, 2025, while a college professor, Ashok Kumar, indulged in obscene acts with her.

Due to the beating and harassment, the student was hospitalised and she died during treatment, the complaint said.

The complainant also alleged that following these incidents, his daughter went into severe mental stress and fear, leading to a rapid deterioration in her health.

