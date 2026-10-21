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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala college students explore sustainable tourism in Barot, Rajgundha

Dharamsala college students explore sustainable tourism in Barot, Rajgundha

The field study aimed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and ground realities by exposing students to the functioning of local tourism ecosystems

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Naresh Thakur
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Students of Government College, Dharamsala, during an educational tour at a nature park.
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Students of the Department of Tourism and Travel Management, Government College, Dharamsala, gained a first-hand experience of sustainable tourism during a three-day educational tour to Barot, Rajgundha, Bir and Billing from October 17 to 19.

The field study aimed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and ground realities by exposing students to the functioning of local tourism ecosystems, rural infrastructure and community-based tourism initiatives.

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During their visit to Barot in the Uhl river valley, students explored the potential of agritourism linked to trout farming. They examined how aquaculture farms could serve as educational and recreational attractions while supporting sustainable rural livelihoods.

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The group also studied the geological features of mountain trails between Barot and the high-altitude meadows of Rajgundha. The students explored opportunities for promoting geotourism by educating visitors about rock formations, landscape evolution and natural water bodies, including Lapas waterfall, without damaging fragile mountain ecosystems.

Camping at outdoor hospitality sites provided practical exposure to accommodation management, while interactions with local residents helped students understand how communities adapt to changing tourist footfall and its economic and social implications.

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Dr Amit Katoch, head of the department, conducted on-site sessions on sustainable tourism and tourism carrying capacity — the maximum number of visitors a destination can accommodate without causing unacceptable environmental damage. Using the natural surroundings as a living laboratory, he explained tourism’s economic and social benefits alongside its potential environmental costs.

The field study also included discussions with local tourism stakeholders on ways to protect fragile ecosystems. Dr Katoch stressed on the need for coordination among local vendors, tourism operators and authorities, greater adoption of environmentally friendly technologies and restrictions on practices that harm nature.

He also proposed developing dedicated museums and tourism interpretation centres to enrich visitors’ experiences, encourage cultural exchange and help manage environmental impacts.

Principal Rakesh Pathania appreciated the department’s initiative, describing community-oriented field programmes as important for broadening students’ practical understanding and professional exposure. He commended the faculty for organising the tour under proper academic supervision.

The initiative provided students an opportunity to understand how responsible tourism practices can support local livelihoods while safeguarding the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

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