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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala conference charts roadmap for efficient governance

Dharamsala conference charts roadmap for efficient governance

National e-governance conference concludes, focus on cybersecurity & digital innovation

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The two-day national conference on e-governance reforms concluded in Dharamsala on Saturday, with experts and administrators highlighting the importance of cybersecurity, digital innovation, data analytics and grassroots-level initiatives in making governance more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric.

During a session on best practices in e-governance, replication and data analytics, Rohit Tyagi, Scientist at the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, Ahmedabad, presented a security product for threat intelligence distribution and a Domain Name System (DNS) filtering service. Ajay Kumar, General Manager and Group Chief Information Security Officer of Bank of Baroda, outlined the key components of an integrated cybersecurity framework to strengthen digital banking security.

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Dr KP Suresh, Principal Scientist at ICAR-NIVEDI, Bengaluru, presented the National Animal Disease Referral Expert System, while Capt Ritesh Wahi, Head of Department (CSC), Ministry of Defence, discussed quantum-safe virtual private network (VPN) technology.

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DC Rana, Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), highlighted the progress made in digitising the Market Intervention Scheme for apple procurement in the state. The session was moderated by Abhishek Verma, Director of Digital Technologies and Governance and Managing Director of Milkfed.

Another session showcased award-winning e-governance initiatives implemented at the state, district and grassroots levels. Rahul Jagtap, System Manager at Pune Municipal Corporation, presented Pune-360, while Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Latehar district in Jharkhand, highlighted the implementation of Sampurna Shiksha Kavach by the district administration.

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Sanjeev, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Raipur, outlined the benefits and potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The session was moderated by Sandeep Kumar, Secretary of Tourism and Divisional Commissioner, Kangra.

Dr Tushaba Shinde, Director of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), and Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG, shared their perspectives on e-governance reforms and commended the Himachal Pradesh Government for successfully hosting the conference.

Delivering the vote of thanks, A Shainamol, Secretary of Administrative Reforms, Himachal Pradesh, emphasised the need to replicate effective initiatives and adopt best practices to address emerging governance challenges and accelerate digital transformation.

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