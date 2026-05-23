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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala Congress protests hike in fuel prices, demands rollback

Dharamsala Congress protests hike in fuel prices, demands rollback

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:13 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Block Congress members submit a memorandum to the Kangra DC on Saturday. Photo: Kamal Jeet
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The Dharamsala Block Congress on Friday staged a protest against the continuous hike in petrol and diesel prices. It accused the Central Government of burdening common people with inflation. Congress workers raised slogans against the Central Government and demanded the immediate rollback of the hike in fuel prices.

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Former Dharamsala Mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi and Block Congress president Harbhajan Singh led the protest. Later, a Congress delegation submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

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Jaggi, while addressing party workers and supporters, alleged that the constant increase in fuel prices had severely affected the lives of ordinary citizens. He added that the impact of rising petrol and diesel prices extended far beyond transportation and was affecting the entire economy. “Increased fuel prices have led to higher transportation costs, which in turn have pushed up the prices of vegetables, fruits, food items and other essential commodities. This has placed an additional burden on household budget,” he added.

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He said that if the Central Government did not take effective steps to control inflation and reduce fuel prices, the Congress would intensify its agitation in the coming days.

Harbhajan Singh alleged that inflation was continuously rising due to the wrong policies of the Central Government and that the middle class, labourers and poor families were the worst-affected. He said that people were already reeling under unemployment, rising prices and economic hardships and the repeat increase in fuel prices had worsened their problems.

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Harbhajan Singh claimed that the rise in diesel prices had increased transportation and agricultural costs, adversely impacting farmers, small traders and daily wage earners. “If timely and effective measures are not taken to control the fuel prices, the standard of living of common people will be affected even more seriously,” he added. Former Mayor Neenu Sharma, Congress leaders, workers and candidates from various municipal wards also participated in the protest.

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