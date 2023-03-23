Dharamsala couple dedicates life to stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 22

A couple from Dharamsala has become guardian angels for stray dogs in the region. Dalip Gowda and his wife Archana Gowda start the day around 9 in the morning. They load their car with food for stray dogs roaming in and around Dharamsala. The dogs can be seen waiting for the couple at the spots fixed by them for their morning meal.

The husband-wife duo, who also runs their restaurant in Dharamsala, has often been criticised and praised for their efforts to feed the stray dogs. However, despite all odds, they have been carrying out the exercise for the past more than four years.

Dalip Gowda, who is a retired Colonel from the Army, said his wife Archana Gowda, a fashion designer, was passionate about dogs. She was moved at the suffering of stray dogs in and around the city.

“About four years ago, we started going around Dharamsala and feeding the stray dogs. Besides feeding them, we also provide medical aid to those in need. While we provide basic medication to dogs suffering injuries for major ailments, we refer them to the Dharamsala Animal Rescue, an NGO working in the region, for treatment,” he added.

“We cook rice and chapatis daily. We mix these with Pedigree, a readymade dog food available in market and feed the strays. We have been doing it for the past four years. Generally, the stray dogs gather at these fixed spots in the morning and wait for us. We start feeding the dogs at 9 am and finish it by 12 noon,” he said.

He further said there were many people who opposed the effort to feed the stray dogs. “Sometimes they also complain against us to the police. However, there are many who support us. All this has never discouraged us from feeding the stray dogs,” Dalip added.

He said they were also actively involved in sterilisation programme to control the population of stray dogs. “For that, we finance the local NGOs that carry out the sterilisation programme. We intend to carry on feeding the stray dogs from our own resources due to our love for animals,” he added.