Dharamsala decked up for rally to mark Congress’s 1-year in power

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 10

Dharamsala is decked up for the Congress rally scheduled at the police ground here tomorrow to mark the first anniversary of the party-led state government. The entire city is dotted with posters and banners highlighting the achievements of the government.

Congress MLA from Shahpur Kewal Singh Pathania, who is making arrangements for the rally, said the senior leadership of party, including Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, will attend the rally. The Congress in-charge for Himachal, Rajiv Shukla, is also expected to arrive, besides Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all his Cabinet colleagues.

There have been deep fissures within the ruling party with some MLAs nursing grudge that they had been sidelined in the present government

State Congress president Pratibha Singh had already expressed her displeasure over the fact that she had not been consulted for the event

The highlight of the event will be online distribution of Rs 19.55 crore as grant to those who suffered losses during unprecedented rains this year. Sources here said three beneficiaries from each constituency would be given compensation at the rally while amount would be credited in accounts of others online after the announcement by the CM at the rally.

The scheme for the online darshan of various pilgrim sites in the state is also likely to be launched during the rally.

Implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will also be highlighted among the achievements of the government. The OPS is the only one among the 10 guarantees given by the Congress before elections.

The government will also dwell upon its achievement in managing the disaster that hit the state during the monsoon season efficiently. The government has claimed that the state suffered a loss of Rs 12,000 crore during the rain fury. The government has been accusing the Union Government for not giving any special package to state for the losses it suffered due to the natural disaster.

Congress MLAs from Kangra, who have been given the task of bringing public for the rally, remained busy to ensure that the event turns out a grand success. The Congress leaders have claimed that about 30,000 people would attend tomorrow’s rally. Minister for Revenue Jagat Singh Negi has been camping in the district to review the arrangements for the rally.

Meanwhile, the logistic arrangements for the rally were being done by the core team of the CM and his advisers.

