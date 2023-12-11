 Dharamsala decked up for rally to mark Congress’s 1-year in power : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Dharamsala decked up for rally to mark Congress’s 1-year in power

Dharamsala decked up for rally to mark Congress’s 1-year in power

Rs 19.55 cr to be distributed among those who suffered losses during monsoon fury

Dharamsala decked up for rally to mark Congress’s 1-year in power

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi inspects the rally arrangement in Dharamshala on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 10

Dharamsala is decked up for the Congress rally scheduled at the police ground here tomorrow to mark the first anniversary of the party-led state government. The entire city is dotted with posters and banners highlighting the achievements of the government.

Pandal set up for the rally.

Congress MLA from Shahpur Kewal Singh Pathania, who is making arrangements for the rally, said the senior leadership of party, including Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, will attend the rally. The Congress in-charge for Himachal, Rajiv Shukla, is also expected to arrive, besides Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all his Cabinet colleagues.

AICC chief Kharge, Priyanka to attend rally: Pathania

  • Congress MLA from Shahpur Kewal Singh Pathania, who is making arrangements for the rally, said the senior leadership of party, including Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, will attend the rally
  • The Congress in-charge for Himachal, Rajiv Shukla, is also expected to attend the rally besides Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all his Cabinet colleagues

Fissures in party may come to the fore

  • Sources said it remains to be seen if the Congress manages to present a united face during rally scheduled for Monday
  • There have been deep fissures within the ruling party with some MLAs nursing grudge that they had been sidelined in the present government
  • State Congress president Pratibha Singh had already expressed her displeasure over the fact that she had not been consulted for the event

The highlight of the event will be online distribution of Rs 19.55 crore as grant to those who suffered losses during unprecedented rains this year. Sources here said three beneficiaries from each constituency would be given compensation at the rally while amount would be credited in accounts of others online after the announcement by the CM at the rally.

The scheme for the online darshan of various pilgrim sites in the state is also likely to be launched during the rally.

Implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will also be highlighted among the achievements of the government. The OPS is the only one among the 10 guarantees given by the Congress before elections.

The government will also dwell upon its achievement in managing the disaster that hit the state during the monsoon season efficiently. The government has claimed that the state suffered a loss of Rs 12,000 crore during the rain fury. The government has been accusing the Union Government for not giving any special package to state for the losses it suffered due to the natural disaster.

Congress MLAs from Kangra, who have been given the task of bringing public for the rally, remained busy to ensure that the event turns out a grand success. The Congress leaders have claimed that about 30,000 people would attend tomorrow’s rally. Minister for Revenue Jagat Singh Negi has been camping in the district to review the arrangements for the rally.

Meanwhile, the logistic arrangements for the rally were being done by the core team of the CM and his advisers.

#Congress #Dharamsala #Monsoon


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

2
India

Karni Sena chief murder: How attackers' plan to flee abroad was thwarted in Chandigarh

3
Chandigarh

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

4
India

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

5
India

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

6
Punjab

Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people’s doorstep

7
India

Centre denies ‘secret memo’ targeting Sikh Separatists abroad

8
Chhattisgarh Profile

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

9
Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

10
Uttar Pradesh

8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP's Bareilly

Don't Miss

View All
‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Top News

5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged

5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged

Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...

Tribal leader Sai to be C’garh CM; pledges to fulfil PM’s guarantees

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees

Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...

Rajasthan, MP CMs may be named today

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh CMs may be named today

3 accused of Karni Sena chief’s killing held in Chandigarh hotel

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

SC verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation

Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation

Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

Amritsar civic body holds Lok Adalat to dispose of water, sewerage bills

Fire breaks out at shop in Tarn Taran

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on Dec 13

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Not just Punjab, Delhi, UP & Rajasthan also to blame for haze

16 awarded for empowering disabled

Army Chief inaugurates race to commemorate Kargil War victory

Nobel laureate launches book, recounts tales of child rescue

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in road accident

Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister’s residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP