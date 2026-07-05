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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala, Dehra RTOs asked to file reports on overloading, safety norms in school buses

Dharamsala, Dehra RTOs asked to file reports on overloading, safety norms in school buses

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The District Child Welfare Committee, Kangra, has directed the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) of Dharamsala and Dehra to ensure strict enforcement of prescribed safety norms and submit a compliance report within 15 days. District Child Welfare Committee Chairman Vikramjeet Sharma said that the committee had written to both RTOs after receiving information from various sources regarding overloading and non-compliance with safety regulations in school buses.

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The committee has sought details on measures being taken to ensure that school buses adhere strictly to the approved seating capacity and do not carry students more than the permissible limit. It has also asked the RTOs to verify compliance with the mandatory safety provisions, including the installation of CCTV cameras in school buses and the deployment of a female attendant in buses carrying girl students.

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The committee has also sought information on compliance reports and documents submitted by schools to demonstrate adherence to these safety requirements. Both RTOs have been asked to furnish a detailed compliance report within 15 days.

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Sharma said that the committee was committed to safeguarding children's rights and ensuring their protection. He added that it was closely monitoring issues affecting the welfare and safety of children in Kangra district through various information channels and taking prompt action whenever required.

He appealed to the public to report cases involving child abuse, neglect or violation of rights by contacting the District Child Welfare Committee at 01892-222184 or through email at kangracwc@gmail.com so that timely assistance and necessary action could be ensured.

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