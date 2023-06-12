Dharamsala gets hybrid tech-based STP

Dharamsala, June 11
A new state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant (STP) has come up in Dharamsala under the Smart City project. The plant has a capacity of treating 1.4 million litres of waste water every day. It was constructed at a cost of a whopping Rs 4 crore with the use of the Moving Bed Biofilm Reaction (MBBR) technology.
Dinesh Poswal, a consultant for the project, said that the use of the MBBR technology for developing a treatment plant is a first in the country. “The MBBR is a highly effective technology based on a combination of activated sludge process and bio-film media. It is followed by tertiary treatment through a constructed wetland for Gamru and the adjoining areas of upper Dharamsala,” he said.
He said, “A hybrid system has been adopted to minimise electricity consumption without compromising on the quality of the treated effluent. The treatment system comprises primary treatment (a screen and a grit channel), secondary treatment through the MBBR technology and tertiary treatment with the constructed wetland technology.”
Dinesh said the intended treatment levels will conform to the effluent standards laid down under The Environment Protection Act, 1986.
