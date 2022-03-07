Dharamsala gets new selfie point for tourists

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 6

The tourism department of Dharamsala has put a selfie point on a Dharamsala-Yol road to attract tourists. The place where selfie point has been set up was already been used by tourists to click photos due to majestic view of the snow-clad Dhauladhar mountains from the area.

According to the officials, the selfie point was set up with the aim of promoting Dharamsala as tourist destination. The idea behind was that the tourists coming would click photographs on the point that displays “I love Dharamsala” sign and share it on social media. This would carry the right message and promote Dharamsala as a tourist point.

Last year, the point was damaged after a pine tree fell on the selfie point after a storm

However, the place where selfie point has been set up has a sharp curve on the Dharamsala-Yol road. After the selfie point was put, many vehicles stopped there leading to traffic hassles. The policemen manning traffic had to intervene and stop people from parking vehicles along the sharp curve on the road to prevent accidents.

Earlier, during the stint of the previous Congress government, a selfie point displaying message ‘Divine Dharamsala’ was put up near the war memorial in Dharamsala. Last year, the point was damaged after a pine tree fell on the selfie point after a storm.

There has been demand from the tourism industry to create some points and have activities in Dharamsala region to keep the tourists coming to the region engaged. People associated with tourism industry rue that there were very few activities available in Dharamsala to lure tourists.