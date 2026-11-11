Dharamsala Govt College to celebrate centenary with four-day extravaganza

government College, Dharamsala, fondly known as the ‘Nalanda of Himachal Pradesh’, is set to mark a historic milestone as it completes 100 years of its existence as a degree college. The institution, the first in Himachal Pradesh to achieve this distinction, will celebrate its centenary with a four-day extravaganza from November 13 to 16, bringing together generations of alumni, political leaders, academicians and cultural personalities.

Organised by the Old Students’ Association (OSA), the celebrations will be more than a commemorative event, offering an emotional homecoming to thousands of former students whose lives and careers were shaped on its historic campus. The programme will feature Himachali folk traditions, music, traditional cuisine and performances by renowned artistes.

The college traces its origin to 1912, when Sir Louis Dane, the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, established it as an intermediate college. It attained full-fledged degree college status in 1926, introducing courses in Arts, Science and Commerce. Over the decades, it emerged as a major educational centre for students from Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Punjab.

Its distinguished alumni include legendary actor Dev Anand, playback singer Mohit Chauhan, Mahavir Chakra awardees Major Sher Jung Thapa and Captain Chander Narayan Singh, besides eminent politicians, administrators, academicians and professionals.

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Principal of the college Rakesh Pathania says that the centenary is a moment of immense pride for the institution and its alumni. The college at present has over 4,600 students enrolled in regular courses and more than 1,000 pursuing self-financing programmes.

The celebrations will begin on November 13 and HPTDC Chairman RS Bali and Agriculture Minister Prof Chander Kumar will attend the two sessions. Kangra MP Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma will grace the November 14 programme, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will attend the afternoon session on November 15.

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The concluding day will feature Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Shimla nati performances by Sunil Rana and Karnail Rana, and a rock performance by the alumni band, The Hijackers.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will grace the grand closing ceremony at 5 pm on November 16. A special Jashn-e-Sufiyana evening by Indra Nayak, followed by a community dinner, will mark the culmination of the historic celebrations.