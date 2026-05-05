Dharamsala govt school arts student Shamya gets 3rd rank

Shamya Barjatya of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dari at Dharamsala in Kangra district, secured the third position on the overall merit list of the Class XII examinations in the arts stream, the results of which the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared on Monday. She scored 494 out of 500 marks (98.8 per cent).

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Shamya, a resident of Darnu near Dharamsala, is known in her school as an academically brilliant and well-rounded student, who also actively participates in various co-curricular activities. Her father, Nikesh Kumar, is serving in the Department of Public Relations while her mother is a homemaker. Her younger brother is a Class XI student in her school.

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Shamya told The Tribune that she gave the credit for her success to her parents and schoolteachers. “I will give the credit of my excellent results to my school principal Bhuwan Sharma and my parents, who had constantly supported me,” she added. She scored the perfect 100 marks in the tourism and psychology exams.

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Shamya said that students should give their 110 per cent if they wanted to achieve anything big in life.” She followed a disciplined study routine, dedicating three hours every day till October and increasing it by another two hours thereafter. She wants to join civil services.

The school principal expressed confidence that “Shamya with her determination and focus will certainly achieve big in life”.