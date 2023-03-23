Dharamsala hotel mgmt institute pupils to get degrees from JNU

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 22

From the academic session 2023-2024, students of the local State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) will get degrees from the esteemed Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

An MoU between the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), Ministry of Tourism, and the JNU was signed during an official ceremony in Delhi today. As per the MoU, the JNU will provide degrees to all institutes that are under the NCHMCT.

The autonomous government institute was established in 2012 in the Khaniyara area here.