Dharamsala hoteliers worried over poor tourist footfall

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 7

Hoteliers and other people associated with the tourism industry in Dharamsala say that since Covid outbreak, tourism has not picked up in the region.

“Except during the Covid period, I have never seen such a low tourist arrival in Dharamsala region in November,” says Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the Smart City Dharamsala Hotel and Restaurant Association.

‘Promote area for Buddhist tourists’ Worried over a low tourist footfall, hoteliers are planning to organise a fest in the region on their own to attract tourists

They say the government should promote Dharamsala region to attract tourists from Buddhist countries

Many people from Buddhist countries visit the city to listen to the teachings of the Dalai Lama but no efforts have been made promote the area among Buddhist tourists

People associated with the tourism industry cite various reasons for the low tourist footfall, including poor arrival of foreign tourists, who used to throng the area during the winter, poor infrastructure that leads to regular traffic jams and diversion of domestic tourists from Himachal to other states, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Deepak Kumar, a tour operator, says that earlier the Dharamsala region was thriving of a good footfall of domestic as well as foreign tourists as the area is the abode of the Dalai Lama. After Covid breakout foreign tourists, who used to stay for extended periods, are keeping away from the region and domestic tourists are either going to Jammu and Kashmir or the Manali region to see the Atal Tunnel.

In the Kangra valley, the Bir-Billing area has also emerged as an alternative site for tourists, thus affecting tourism in the Dharamsala region, he says. The hoteliers of the Dharamsala region have requested the government to organise some events to attract tourists. Ashwani Bamba, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, says that most of the other tourist states like Rajasthan, Kerala and Goa spend a huge budget to promote tourism. However, the Himachal Government is doing precious little in

this regard.

The state did not register its presence in major tourism fests in India. It is high time that the Tourism Department of the state and Kangra actively engage to attract tourists to save the tourism industry, he adds.

Worried over the low tourist footfall, the hoteliers are planning to organise a fest in the region on their own to attract tourists. They say that the government should promote Dharamsala among tourists from Buddhist countries. Many tourists from Buddhist countries visit Dharamsala to listen to the teachings of the Dalai Lama but the government has made no effort to promote the area as a suitable destination for them.