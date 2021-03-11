Dharamsala integrated command, control centre made operational

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 17

The Integrated Command and Control Centre of Dharamsala Smart City was made operational for the city residents on August 15 .

The inauguration of Integrated Command and Centre (ICCC) will integrate various systems to enable safety, security and provide better public services in the city. It will provide improved quality of service and enhanced service levels through faster turnaround on citizens’ requests and applications.

It will help start pilot Smart City project with user-friendly applications for differently abled and help in automation of building permission process, bringing accountability into the administration with monitoring through dashboards and by citizens through tracking and real-time assessment, planning and management of electrical, water, sewerage system, etc.

It will also help in optimal management of assets through advanced utility services like distribution/management system, outage management system, water network optimization and enhanced decision making through business analytics, reporting and tools.

Services like e-Nagarpalika Municipal Services, environmental sensors and Twitter social media are also being launched under the ICCC. M/s Terracis Technology Limited is working on 17 other services which will be launched within the next three months, the officials associated with the project said.

Kishan Kapoor, BJP MP, inaugurated the command centre in the presence of Pradeep Thakur, Commissioner, who is also MD-cum-CEO of Dharamsala Smart City Limited, Onkar Nehria, Mayor of Dharamsala, among others. Kapoor said the ICCC would establish an intensive framework to collect inputs from different departments such as police, fire, Dharamsala MC, Pollution Control Board, Jal Shakti Department, the Himachal Pradesh State Electrical Board Limited and district administration at one platform.

“I congratulate the residents for this ambitious project as it will ensure more facilities in ensuring better services,” Kapoor said. Dharamsala is being envisioned as a service hub across multiple sectors including Information Technology, finance, trade, hospitality, medical and education, he said.