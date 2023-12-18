 Dharamsala lake losing water again, threatens fish survival : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Dharamsala lake losing water again, threatens fish survival

Dharamsala lake losing water again, threatens fish survival

Jal Shakti Dept blames miscreants for opening scour valve

Dharamsala lake losing water again, threatens fish survival

The dried-up Dal Lake at Dharamsala. Photo: Kamal



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 17

The Dal Lake here has started losing water once again. It has become cause for concern among locals and environmental activists of the region.

Dheeraj Mahajan, an animal activist from Dharamsala, said in the recent past he had noticed that the lake was losing water and fish were dying. “I informed the authorities of the Jal Shakti Department and the district administration about the phenomena. The Dal Lake is a tourist destination and it is unfortunate that it is losing water and the fish are dying,” he said.

A few months ago, the Jal Shakti Department had used bentonite to plug the leakage at the floor of the lake. The lake lost its water retention capacity after the Public Works Department removed silt from its bed to increase its depth in 2011.

Sodium bentonite or “drillers mud” was often used to seal leaking ponds. When moistened, bentonite swells 11-15 times its original size, plugging spaces between soil particles as it expands. Because of high cost, bentonite is best used in spot applications on small leaks. It is applied at a rate of one to three pounds per sq ft. The actual amount depends on soil type and severity of the problem.

After using the bentonite, the Jal Shakti Department had claimed that the problem of water leakage in the Dal Lake had been resolved. However, it has again started losing water.

Deepak Garg, Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, said the cause for the lake losing water was man-made. “We had created scour valve in the lake before its floor was cleaned to apply bentonite. Some miscreants opened the scour valve due to which it started losing water. We are now in the process of permanently plugging the scour. We have also added about 1 lakh litres of water artificially in the lake to save the fish. Another 1.5 lakh litres of water will be added soon,” he said.

The mid-altitude Dal Lake, located around 11 km from Dharamsala in Tota Rani village near Naddi, though very small as compared to the Dal Lake in Srinagar, is a natural water body vital for the ecosystem of surrounding hills.

The lake, at a height of 1,775 metres from the sea level and surrounded by deodars, is a tourist attraction. Locals consider it sacred and there is a small Shiva temple also on its banks.

However, persisted silting from the adjoining mountains had reduced the depth of water in the lake. About half of the lake area has been filled with silt and converted into grass land.

As per revenue records, the area of lake was about 1.22 hectares or 12,200 sq mt. However, due to silting it has been reduced to half. The depth of the lake, which was about 10 feet, has also been reduced. A massive operation with the help of locals was launched in 2011 by the local administration for resurrecting the lake. The silt taken out was used to create a parking near the temple area.

Since then, the lake has dried rapidly. According to geologists, unscientific digging is likely to have created aqueducts at the base of the lake, leading to draining of water.

#Dharamsala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

2
Haryana

CBI blames untreated water for Chintels' mishap

3
Business

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

4
India

Touching the sky with glory: Haryana, Punjab lads top course at Air Force Academy

5
Punjab

3 members of Bambiha gang held after encounter with police in Punjab's Moga

6
India

Mumbai woman accuses JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal of raping her on marriage promise; industrialist denies charge

7
Punjab

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

8
Punjab

Centre 'withholding' funds for Punjab at behest of AAP's rivals: Arvind Kejriwal

9
India

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

10
India

Parliament security breach serious issue, deeper probe needed to unravel the motive: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

‘Modi’s guarantee’, India to be among top 3 economies in my third term: PM

Says roadmap for 25 years ready, working on goals of $5 tril...

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

3 criminal law Bills listed for today, logjam likely to persist

PM running away from debate: Congress, TMC

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Centre stalling funding for state: Punjab CM

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh

Criminal Nexus: 2 cops injured after attack by mining mafia in Nuh


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

A first: Third-party inspection of Sector 22 parks underway

PGI fills 1,790 posts in five years, 1,700 still vacant, Lok Sabha told

Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

4 immigration consultants booked

192 held in cordon-&-search ops in 3 police station areas

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

2020 Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking stay on PMLA case proceedings

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Looking Back 2023: Law & order went for a toss in Jalandhar

Woman held with 500-gm heroin, Rs 5.22 lakh drug money

Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

e-rickshaw driver, passengers robbed of cash, mobile phones

Miscreants on the prowl in Phagwara

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala