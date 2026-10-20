Dharamsala losing pristine air

If breathing what was once considered the pristine air of Dharamsala in Kangra district now comes with a mouthful of diesel smoke during morning hours, it is time to ask who is watching the vehicles plying on its mountain roads. On uphill stretches, buses struggling to negotiate the steep gradients routinely leave behind thick clouds of exhaust. For two-wheeler riders moving along, the experience is particularly punishing — they have no choice but to inhale the plumes of black smoke, often with no escape on congested roads.

What makes the situation more disturbing is that the problem is not confined to private buses or commercial vehicles alone. Even the buses of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), too, can be seen belching visible exhaust while climbing up towards Dharamsala and McLeodganj.

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“The question is not whether Dharamsala will eventually shift to electric buses in the days to come, the transitionis going to take time, investment and infrastructure. The immediate question is much simpler: Why are visibly polluting vehicles being allowed to operate on some of the busiest roads of the town?’ says Tarun, a two-wheel rider, a daily commuter through the town.

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The issue assumes greater urgency in this Himalayan region already witnessing the consequences of a warming climate. Rapid melting of glaciers and snow-fields, erratic weather, cloudbursts and ecological stress have already made environmental protection a matter of grave concern. Every avoidable emission adds to a problem that the mountains are already struggling to absorb.

It is astonishing that roadside enforcement against visibly polluting vehicles appears to have remained largely out of the sight of the department concerned. Pollution certificates alone cannot become a substitute for real-world checks. A vehicle that passes a test on paper but throws a thick plume of smoke into the faces of commuters needs to be taken off the road and inspected.

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The steep roads of Dharamsala magnify the problem. Exhaust emitted in slow-moving or uphill traffic lingers around pedestrians, shopkeepers, cyclists and two-wheeler riders. During traffic congestion, commuters can spend several minutes breathing concentrated fumes.

The irony is difficult to ignore. Tourists come to Dharamsala seeking clean mountain air, while local residents are increasingly being asked to breathe the exhaust of vehicles climbing those very mountains.

Environment and nature lovers like Prem Sagar suggest that the district administration does not have to wait for an all-electric fleet to act. Regular surprise emission checks, roadside enforcement, strict action against visibly polluting buses, mandatory maintenance of ageing fleets and the public display of compliance records can begin immediately.

Electric mobility may be the destination. But Dharamsala cannot afford to wait for it while its roads become pollution corridors. Dharamsala, which is claimed to be a divine land, is unfortunately already under ecological pressure.