Dharamsala MC proposes to raise cess on liquor, electricity

Mayor Onkar Singh Nehria presents the MC Budget. KamalJeet



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 15

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation today proposed to raise cess on liquor from Re 1 per bottle to Rs 4 per bottle to increase its revenue. In a resolution passed in the house of MC today, the local body proposed that the said hike in cess would increase its annual income from liquor bottles from about Rs 50 lakh per annum to Rs 1.40 crore per annum.

The Dharamsala MC also proposed to raise cess on power consumed in the city. The MC mooted a proposal to increase its cess on power in the city from 1 paise per unit to 10 paise per unit.

Davinder Jaggi, a Congress member of the MC, said that it would not add burden on consumers. The Shimla MC was getting 10 paise per unit from state electricity board whereas the Dharamsala MC was getting just 1 paisa per unit. In case it was hiked, it would increase the income of MC by Rs 24 lakh per annum, he said.

Anurag Chander Sharma, Commissioner of Dharamsala MC, said in the budget of passed today the local body has also proposed to increase income from its properties from Rs 1.5 crores per annum to Rs 2.6 crores per annum. The raise would come by increase in annual rent of properties and realisation of rent from those who were not paying it, he said.

The Dharamsala MC passed a resolution to exempt property tax on hotels in city for the period during which Corona lockdown was imposed. During the stint of the previous BJP government also the MC had proposed to exempt the property tax on hotels for Corona lockdown periods. However, the proposals were not accepted by the then government. The matter has been lingering for the past more than two years.

The issue of installation of smart lights in the city also came for discussion in the house meeting. Many members expressed concern over slow progress of installation of lights in the city area.

The issue of removal of encroachments from MC properties was also discussed in the house. The MC has already started a drive to remove encroachments from roadsides in McLeodganj area. The move of MC to remove street vendors was facing flak from many quarters.

The Dharamsala MC today proposed to spend Rs 204 crores in Dharamsala city during the next financial year. However, the local body has revenue of just Rs 32.74 crores. For the rest of budget the MC would depend on state and union government for grants.

The MC passed a resolution to spent Rs 50 lakh in each ward. To tackle the problem of plastic the Dharamsala MC proposed to buy plastic from rag pickers at rates of Rs 75 per kg.

The MC also resolved to install a solar power plant with a capacity of 1 MW in the city. It also proposed to bring up toilets near the paragliding site in Indrunag area of the city.

Hotels exempted of property tax

  • Cess on liquor to increase from Rs 1 per bottle to Rs 4 per bottle
  • Cess on power to go up from 1 paisa per unit to 10 paise per unit
  • The MC passed a resolution to exempt hotels of paying property tax for the period during which Covid lockdown was imposed
  • The MC proposed to spend Rs 204 crore during the next financial year. It passed a resolution to spend Rs 50 lakh in each ward
  • It proposed to buy plastic from rag pickers at a rate of Rs 75 per kg

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

