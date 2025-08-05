DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala, McLeodganj plunge into darkness as all 33 KV power lines break down after heavy rain

Dharamsala, McLeodganj plunge into darkness as all 33 KV power lines break down after heavy rain

A senior official of the electricity board says that amid heavy rain a big tree fell on a 33 KV power line near Daarhi breaking the supply lines
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:01 PM Aug 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
The Dharamsala and McLeodganj towns and nearby areas plunged into darkness on Tuesday night as all 33KV power lines feeding these areas broke down after heavy rain.

A spokesman of the district administration claimed that the officials of the electricity board tried to restore power in some areas through an 11 KV feeder located at Daarhi area but the efforts proved futile.

At the time of writing this report it was complete darkness in Dharamsala and McLeodganj towns.

A senior official of the electricity board said that amid heavy rain a big tree fell on a 33 KV power line near Daarhi breaking the supply lines. Another 33 KV power line was also damaged near Pingal nullah. These are the major supply lines of Dharamsala and McLeodganj towns.

The board official claimed that their men and machinery were on the job to repair the power lines. However, he was not sure how long it will take to restore the power supply.

