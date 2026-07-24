Dharamsala MLA hands over Rs 25,000 financial aid to cloudburst-hit families of Boh valley

Local MLA Sudhir Sharma has extended financial assistance to families that had been rendered homeless due to the recent cloudburst in the Boh valley of Kangra district. Sharma visited the affected villages and met with the families who had lost their homes and belongings in the disaster. He expressed solidarity with the victims and handed over an immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to each homeless family to help them meet urgent expenses.

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Sharma said that the devastation caused by the cloudburst was heartbreaking and assured the victims that they were not alone in this difficult time. “The cloudburst has destroyed homes built through years of hard work. This financial aid is a small effort to help the affected families meet their immediate needs of food, medicines and shelter,” he said.

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He urged the government to announce a special financial package for the rehabilitation of the affected families. He added that the victims would require sustained financial support to rebuild their homes and restore their livelihoods.

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Sharma appealed to the government to expedite the relief and rehabilitation measures.