Dharamsala: Officials slammed for pendency in revenue cases

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 3

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Nipun Jindal has pulled up revenue officials of the district for pendency in land cases. In a meeting of revenue officials held this week, the Deputy Commissioner expressed unhappiness over the increasing pendency in revenue cases in the district.

Case lying pending for over a decade My case for division of ancestral land has been lying pending with a local tehsildar for over a decade. The official should give their verdict ex parte, if some people are not responding to repeated summons. RM Sharma, Dhaliara area resident

Sources here said that the Deputy Commissioner has directed the revenue officials to achieve a target of 150 per cent in dealing with applications coming to them for revenue matter, directing the revenue officials that in case they receive 100 new applications in a month, they should dispose of 150 revenue cases, including 50 previous cases. The new target is aimed at reducing pendency of revenue cases.

The revenue matters include applications coming for demarcations, mutations of land and division of land. Kangra being the biggest district of the state has maximum pendency in revenue cases. The sources said that over 3,000 revenue cases were pending with revenue officials, some of them for over years.

The Deputy Commissioner, when contacted, admitted that the revenue officials have been asked to achieve a target of 150 per cent per month in deciding the revenue cases pending with them. In case the revenue officials achieve the target the pendency of revenue cases would go down significantly in the coming months.

The sources here said that the longest pendency in Kangra district has been regarding the cases for division of ancestral land. Some of the cases for division of ancestral lands have been pending for decades. The revenue officials blame lack of consensus in families for delay in deciding the cases.

However, the affected people say that they cannot be left waiting for decades for one party failing to attend the meetings called by revenue officials for deciding the cases.

RM Sharma, a resident of Dhaliara area, said that his case for division of ancestral land has been lying pending with local tehsildar for more than a decade. The revenue official should give their verdict ex parte, if some people are not responding to the repeated summons.

The other cases which were pending with the revenue officials are those for demarcations of land or updation of revenue record. In the cases of demarcation of land also the revenue officials blame lack of consensus among the vested parties for delay in decisions. The revenue officials also blame shortage for staff as reason for delay in deciding such cases.

However, in many cases such as updation of records the land owners are blaming the revenue officials for complacency. Some of the land owners are alleging that though they had purchased land years ago online records have not been updated in their names.

Wait for disposal longest in Kangra

The longest pendency in Kangra district has been regarding the cases for division of ancestral land.

Some of the cases for division of ancestral lands have been pending for decades.

Revenue officials blame lack of consensus in families for delay in deciding the cases.

However, the affected people say that they cannot be left waiting if one party fails to attend the meetings.

Achieve 150% target