Dharamsala, Palampur MCs reel under shortage of staff

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 19

The Dharamsala and Palampur Municipal Corporations in Kangra district are reeling under acute shortage of staff.

The Congress government had upgraded Dharamsala from municipal council to corporation in 2015.The merger of eight villages around the city for the corporation increased the area of Dharamsala urban body many times and population from about 21,000 to more than 50,000 persons.

Nearly eight years after the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation was formed, the urban body is functioning with the same staff as was available when it was a municipal council. Both the Congress and the previous BJP governments have failed to provide additional staff to the corporation despite repeated requests from MC officials.

The Dharamsala MC, at a recent meeting, passed a resolution and sought immediate sanction of 37 posts of engineer, sanitary inspector and other clerical staff for smooth functioning of the urban body, said sources.

Officials of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the urban body did not have even 10 per cent staff as compared to the Shimla MC. Due to the shortage of staff, the daily functioning of the MC like regulating estate or properties of urban body, clearing of maps, enforcing building bylaws and regulations was being hampered.

Dharamsala MC Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma said the matter was being taken up with the government.

The Palampur Municipal Council was upgraded to a corporation by the previous BJP government in 2020. Here also many villages around Palampur city were merged in the corporation area but no additional staff was given to deal with the increased workload.

Palampur MC Mayor Poonam Bali said they have written to the government to sanction 31 additional posts for the corporation. These includes posts of engineer, sanitary inspector and clerical staff. However, the proposal was pending with the government.

In fact, though the government has upgraded councils as corporations the urban bodies are dependent on government doles for development works. The corporations have failed to generate their own funds.

The property tax was yet to be realised in the merged areas of Dharamsala and Palampur Municipal Corporations because of resistance from people.

The officials working in the corporations said that they can pursue development projects as scheduled by the Union Government, but for that adequate staff was badly needed.

Paucity of funds