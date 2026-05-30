Dharamsala professor to represent India at global media research summit in Ireland

Dr Dhyan Singh, Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Government College Dharamsala, has been selected to represent India at one of the world’s most prestigious gatherings of media and communication scholars after securing a competitive travel grant from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education.

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The grant will enable Dr Singh to present his research paper at the International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) Conference 2026, scheduled to be held at the University of Galway, Ireland, from June 28 to July 2.

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Organised by IAMCR in collaboration with the University of Galway, the conference is regarded as a premier global platform for media and communication research, bringing together academics, researchers and policymakers from more than 100 countries. Founded under the auspices of UNESCO, IAMCR is among the most respected international academic associations in the field.

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Dr Singh’s research explores the transformative impact of the Digital India programme on marginalised communities. The study examines how digital technologies are reshaping access to government services and welfare schemes, influencing identity formation, fostering digital empowerment and altering citizen-government interactions. It also analyses issues of transparency, accountability and corruption in the digital governance ecosystem.

The ICSSR travel grant is awarded to select Indian scholars whose research has been accepted for presentation at reputed international academic forums. The support will allow Dr Singh to present his findings before a global audience of leading experts and contribute to discussions on digital inclusion and social change.

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A noted researcher in media and communication studies, Dr Singh has previously represented Indian academia at several renowned international institutions and conferences, including Complutense University in Spain, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, Leuphana University Lüneburg in Germany, and academic forums in Rome, Italy.

With around 18 research papers published in peer-reviewed national and international journals, his work spans media studies, digital culture, social justice, marginalised communities and the societal implications of emerging technologies.

Faculty members and students of Government College Dharamsala have congratulated Dr Singh on the achievement, describing it as a matter of pride for both the institution and Himachal Pradesh.