Dharamsala residents intensify stir over Central University campus

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 28

While the ruling party politicians and most of the opposition leaders are mum over the rejection of the Jadrangal site for the north campus of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), local residents have intensified their agitation over the issue.

The local residents belonging to various non-political organisations organised a protest here yesterday against rejection of Jadrangal for the CUHP campus.

The members of associations, including Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Dharamsala, Bhagsu Pehal (an NGO), Saheed Major Durga Mal Capt Dal Bahadur Thapa Samriti Manch and Punjab and Himachal Gorkha Manch participated in the protest at Dharamsala.

SC Dhiman, president of Jan Chetna Manch, said that they would take to streets if the Union government did not clear objections to the CUHP campus at Jadrangal. The members of association were planning to give a call for boycott of the ruling and opposition MLAs who do not support the people of the area over the issue. The associations claimed that they had to support of the student organisations.

Anger has been simmering among the local population after the rejection of Jadrangal as a site by the committee of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for CUHP campus. Ravinder Rana, president of Punjab and Himachal Gorkha Manch, said that people of the Dharamsala region were being robbed of a prestigious project (CUHP campus) under a political conspiracy. It was an irony that the ruling party MLAs from Kangra region were not raising their voice. The people would remember the conduct of ruling party and Opposition MLAs over the issue, he said.

The protesters have been claiming that while a large number of hotels have come up in Dharamsala region and it was among the most thickly populated areas of Kangra, it was strange that the Union Human Resources Ministry found the area unfit for CUHP campus.

Many members of non-political organisations from Dharamsala had met the former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during his visit here. Thakur had assured the people that he would take up the issue with the Union government.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has maintained silence over the sensitive issue.