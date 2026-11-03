Dharamsala restricts firecracker sales to 4 sites

The Dharamsala administration has designated four locations for the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali and restricted their sale and use to approved green crackers.

Issuing orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, SDM Mohit Rattan said licensed vendors could sell firecrackers only at the designated sites. The Police Ground has been earmarked for residents of Kacheri Adda, Depot Bazaar and Civil Bazaar. An open space near the Community Hall at Kotwali Bazaar has been set aside for adjoining localities, the vegetable market on Bhagsunag Road for McLeodganj and nearby areas, and the Dari Mela Ground for residents of Dari.

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Sales will be allowed from 8 am to 8 pm, while bursting of green crackers will be permitted only between 8 pm and 10 pm. Their use will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 8 am.

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Vendors must comply with licensing and safety norms. Those seeking permission to sell crackers have been asked to submit applications by November 4. The SDM warned that violations would invite legal action.