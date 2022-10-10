Dharamsala Smart City projects to be extended to merged areas

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 9

The Smart City project will now be extended to the merged areas of Dharamsala. A decision was taken by the Board of Directors of Dharamsala Smart City Company and approved by the House of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC) at a meeting held here recently.

Sources here said the MC had approved a budget of about Rs 12 crore for repairing streets and laying streetlights in the merged areas.

The Dharamsala municipal council was upgraded into a corporation in 2015 during the stint of the previous Congress government. Eight villages surrounding the old city were brought under the jurisdiction of the corporation. The villages were merged to increase the population of the city from 22,000 to about 50,000 that made it eligible for the allotment of the Dharamsala Smart City project.

However, the merged areas were kept out of the Smart City project. The project was just limited to old city areas which caused resentment among people residing in the merged areas. The residents of the merged areas had been alleging that they lost most of the benefits of rural areas such as inclusion in the schemes like MGNREGA after they were brought under the MC limits. Moreover, they became liable to pay property tax. However, they were bereft of the benefits of the Dharamsala Smart City Project.

Commissioner of the Dharamsala MC and MD of the Smart City project Pradeep Thakur said the partial relaxation had been given for spending Smart City funds on merged areas.

A clarification was sought from the Union Government regarding spending of funds of the Smart City project outside the earmarked project areas. The Central Government clarified that big infrastructure projects could only be executed in the areas included in the detailed project report of the Smart City project. However, if the project had extra funds, the government could spend it on improving infrastructure in merged areas too, he said.

After clarification, the Board of Directors of Dharamsala Smart City Company and the Dharamsala MC approved spending of about Rs 12 crore on various projects in the merged areas

