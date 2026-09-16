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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala social activist Ajit Nehra conferred Samrasta Gaurav Samman

Dharamsala social activist Ajit Nehra conferred Samrasta Gaurav Samman

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:36 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Ajit Nehria, pradhan of Sudher village and a noted environmentalist, has been conferred the “Samrasta Gaurav Samman” in recognition of his contribution to promoting social harmony, goodwill, cooperation and inclusivity in Dharamsala, particularly among the native and Tibetan communities.

The award was presented by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Dr Indresh Kumar, National Executive Member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during their recent visit to Dharamsala. The Himalaya Parivar conferred the honour at a programme held to acknowledge Nehria’s efforts and contribution towards strengthening social harmony and fostering a more inclusive society.

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