Dharamsala street vendors oppose eviction drive

Dharamsala, January 7

Street vendors of Dharamsala have submitted a memorandum to Kangra DC Nipun Jindal against the eviction drive carried out against them by the Municipal Corporation, Dharamsala.

In the memorandum, the street vendors alleged that MC officials were resorting to deliberate violation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, by forcibly removing them from streets and confiscating their goods.

They alleged that for the past few months, Dharamsala MC officials and their staff were trying to evict them from Kachehri Adda. They are being put in extreme trouble by causing huge financial losses, the street vendors have alleged.

They have demanded that a case be registered against officials of the Dharamsala MC for evicting them from the Kachehri Adda area.

Sources said the Dharamsala MC was developing Kachehri Adda as a part of the Smart Road project. The area was being beautified under Smart city project due to which some street vendors have been evicted from the area. The MC officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said traffic congestion was being caused in the Kachehri Adda area due to which illegal encroachments were being removed.

