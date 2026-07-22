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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala students hold solidarity protest, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Dharamsala students hold solidarity protest, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Competitive exam aspirants, school and college students demand greater accountability from the Centre

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Students hold placards and raise slogans during a protest at Kachhehari Chowk in Dharamsala on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet
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A large number of students gathered at Kachhehari Chowk in Dharamsala on Wednesday to express solidarity with the nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar and condemn the alleged lathicharge on demonstrators.

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Young competitive exam aspirants, many of whom are enrolled in coaching institutes, participated in the rally.

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The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that students' concerns were being ignored.

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Holding placards and raising slogans, they called for greater accountability from the Central Government.

Students from various schools and colleges also joined the demonstration, with many participating in a public protest for the first time.

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Alisha Chandel, a demonstrator, said the response was overwhelming, adding that a one-line appeal for the proposed agitation received hundreds of positive responses within a day.

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