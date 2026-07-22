A large number of students gathered at Kachhehari Chowk in Dharamsala on Wednesday to express solidarity with the nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar and condemn the alleged lathicharge on demonstrators.

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Young competitive exam aspirants, many of whom are enrolled in coaching institutes, participated in the rally.

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The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that students' concerns were being ignored.

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Holding placards and raising slogans, they called for greater accountability from the Central Government.

Students from various schools and colleges also joined the demonstration, with many participating in a public protest for the first time.

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Alisha Chandel, a demonstrator, said the response was overwhelming, adding that a one-line appeal for the proposed agitation received hundreds of positive responses within a day.