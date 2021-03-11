Dharamsala summer fest from June 2 to 9

Last festival was organised in 2013; 124 stalls to be put up

Dharamsala summer fest from June 2 to 9

File photo

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 26

Dharamsala will host the summer festival from June 2 to 9 after a period of 10 years. The last summer festival in the region was organised in 2013.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Nipun Jindal, while addressing a press conference, said here today that the summer festival would be organised at police ground. As many as 124 stalls of eateries and other items would be put up. The rent of corner stalls has been fixed at Rs 12,000 for 10 days, while for middle stalls the rent is Rs 10,000.

He further said that on the first four days cultural nights would be organized in which artistes from the region would perform. A competition would also be held for local artistes. The winner of the competition would be given a cash award of Rs 30,000 as cash award while the first and second runner-up would be given Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000.

Sources here said the administration failed to find any bidders for putting up the dome and tents for the festival after which the administration tried to do it on its own.

The administration has failed to attract major artistes for the festival due to budget restraints. Earlier top Bollywood singers used to perform during this festival.

The festival is being organized as an attraction for the tourists who are expected to come to the region in the month of June.

#Dharamsala #himachal tourism #Tourism

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

2
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

6
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

7
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

8
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

9
Delhi

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

10
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

Don't Miss

View All
Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

Top News

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

10 militants killed in 3 days

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated

4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in city

Ultrasound centre sealed

MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

SMS service to pay property tax evincing good response

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

No lessons learnt , only 70 PGs have fire NOC

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Newspaper vendor dies as speeding Thar hits scooter in Chandigarh

Mohali sees Covid death after 84 days, 3 new cases

Defamation case against Manish Sisodia in Una

Defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint

Sports trials: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: LIT to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials