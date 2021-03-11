Dharamsala summer fest from June 2 to 9

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 26

Dharamsala will host the summer festival from June 2 to 9 after a period of 10 years. The last summer festival in the region was organised in 2013.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Nipun Jindal, while addressing a press conference, said here today that the summer festival would be organised at police ground. As many as 124 stalls of eateries and other items would be put up. The rent of corner stalls has been fixed at Rs 12,000 for 10 days, while for middle stalls the rent is Rs 10,000.

He further said that on the first four days cultural nights would be organized in which artistes from the region would perform. A competition would also be held for local artistes. The winner of the competition would be given a cash award of Rs 30,000 as cash award while the first and second runner-up would be given Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000.

Sources here said the administration failed to find any bidders for putting up the dome and tents for the festival after which the administration tried to do it on its own.

The administration has failed to attract major artistes for the festival due to budget restraints. Earlier top Bollywood singers used to perform during this festival.

The festival is being organized as an attraction for the tourists who are expected to come to the region in the month of June.

#Dharamsala #himachal tourism #Tourism