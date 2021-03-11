Dharamsala summer festival begins

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 2

After a break of 9 years, Dharamsala summer festival is here again. Scheduled from June 2-9, it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today evening.

The last summer festival was held in 2013.

The festival saw as many as 12 food and other stalls. There were joy rides put up for children as well.

Famous Bollywood playback singers were invited for cultural evenings in the past.

This was done to attract tourists to the region.

However, this year, only local performers would be participating. The sources here said that this was being done due to budget constraints.

