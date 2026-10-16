Dharamsala: Tanishq launches diamond expertise centre

Tanishq, the Tata Group’s jewellery brand, has launched its Diamond Expertise Centre (DXC) at its Kangra showroom in Himachal Pradesh to enhance transparency in diamond retail. Located at Vidyut Tower on Dharamsala Road, the centre was inaugurated by Ashish Tewari, Regional Business Manager (North).

The technology-led facility features five advanced diagnostic tools that allow buyers to examine the authenticity, origin, inclusions, light performance and laser markings of diamonds before making a purchase. The tools are designed to help customers better understand the characteristics of the diamonds they intend to buy.

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Speaking at the launch, Tewari said the Diamond Expertise Centre in Kangra would bring advanced technology and greater transparency to the diamond-buying experience, enabling customers to understand the unique characteristics, brilliance and authenticity of their diamonds.