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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala teen Abhinandan wins 15-km Inderhara Summit Run

Dharamsala teen Abhinandan wins 15-km Inderhara Summit Run

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Abhinandan Nehria, a student of Sacred Heart School, Dharamsala.
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Seventeen-year-old Abhinandan Nehria, a Class XII student of Sacred Heart School, Dharamsala, secured first position in the 15-km category of the annual Inderhara Summit Run held in Dharamsala.

Organised by Boots and Crampons, the event featured high-altitude mountain trail runs in 5-km, 10-km, 15-km, 20-km and 30-km categories. Around 150 runners participated in the various categories, making it a significant adventure and fitness event in the region.

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The run attracted participants from several cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, besides local runners. The challenging mountain terrain and high-altitude trails tested the participants’ endurance, stamina and determination.

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Abhinandan’s victory in the 15-km category at the age of 17 highlights the growing interest among young people in adventure sports and outdoor fitness activities.

Coming from a family with a deep-rooted passion for mountaineering, Abhinandan has inherited his love for the mountains. He recently reached Triund in record time, showcasing his endurance and familiarity with the challenging terrain.

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His father, Milap Nehria, and uncles, Subhash and Ajit Nehria, have been pioneers in promoting and facilitating trekking and mountaineering in the Dhauladhars and beyond, helping generations of trekkers and climbers explore the Himalayan trails.

The Inderhara Summit Run has fast emerged as an annual feature on Dharamsala’s adventure sports calendar, providing running enthusiasts with an opportunity to combine physical endurance with the scenic mountain landscape of the Dhauladhar region.

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