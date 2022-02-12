Dharamsala: To avert clash, ex-CPS Neeraj Bharti held

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 11

The police arrested Neeraj Bharti, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) of the Congress here today.

According to the police, Bharti was arrested to prevent a clash between his supporters and those of former Congress minister and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma.

SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said the supporters of Neeraj Bharti and Sudhir Sharma had been challenging each other on social media. Today, Neeraj Bharti along with his supporters assembled near the Chamunda Devi temple. About 20 supporters of Sudhir Sharma also came there. However, timely intervention by the police prevented a clash between the two groups. Bharti was arrested under the 107/51 of the IPC to prevent any untoward incident, he added.

Bharti had posted offensive posts on social media, evoking sharp reactions from Sudhir Sharma’s supporters. The supporters of both leaders then started challenging each other on social media. Today they gathered near Chamunda Devi temple raising the chances of a clash between the two groups.

The SP said that it was unfortunate that an inappropriate language was being exchanged by senior politicians on their social media handles. He added he had not received any formal complaint from Sudhir Sharma. Hence, the arrest was made to prevent a clash between both groups. If a complaint was received legal action would be taken, he said.

An open clash between the supporters of the Congress leaders on social media was causing embarrassment to the party. Most Congress leaders chose not to comment on the group clash.