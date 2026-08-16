Dharamsala to get Himachal’s 1st remote sensing centre: Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister

Himachal Pradesh’s first Remote Sensing and Demographic Information System Centre will be established in Dharamsala at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Prof Chander Kumar said in Dharamsala on Saturday.

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Addressing the district-level Independence Day function at the Police Ground, the minister said the high-tech centre would be developed with the support of the Union Government. It would generate digital data related to weather, land, crops and natural resources and make the information available to various government departments.

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The facility is expected to help farmers receive timely scientific advice and make government functioning more technology-driven, transparent and efficient, he said.

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Kumar said agriculture and horticulture were the backbone of Himachal Pradesh's rural economy, with a large section of the population directly or indirectly dependent on farming. Strengthening farmers’ incomes, he said, remained a major priority of the government.

He said the government was promoting natural farming through the Rajiv Gandhi Natural Farming Startup Scheme. The minimum support price for naturally grown wheat had been increased to Rs 80 per kg, maize to Rs 50 per kg and raw turmeric to Rs 150 per kg.

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Highlighting the government’s efforts to modernise the dairy sector, the minister said a state-of-the-art milk plant was being established at Dhagwar in Kangra district at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The procurement price had been fixed at Rs 61 per litre for cow milk and Rs 71 per litre for buffalo milk.

He also said the HP SHIVA project was being implemented in seven districts to promote fruit cultivation. Against the first-phase target of 3,000 hectares, 2,612 hectares had already been developed.

Earlier, Kumar unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took the salute of the march past. He also paid tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial. Freedom fighters and families of martyrs were honoured during the function.

Tributes paid to martyrs at Dharamsala War Memorial

Tributes were paid to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Himachal Pradesh State War Memorial in Dharamsala on Saturday to mark the 80th Independence Day.

Kumar visited the memorial and laid floral tributes to the brave hearts. In the visitor’s book, he paid homage to the "national heroes and martyrs" who had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa and War Memorial Development Society president Colonel KKS Dadwal attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Yol Cantonment Station Commander Brigadier Rakesh B Hiray laid a wreath at the memorial and paid homage to the fallen soldiers. He described it as a “great honour and privilege to lay the wreath and be part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.” Other military officers of Yol Command were also present.

The tribute was an expression of gratitude and respect for the soldiers whose sacrifices continue to inspire generations. This memorial at Dharamsala serves as a reminder that the nation’s freedom is a priceless legacy secured through the courage and sacrifice of countless soldiers.