Dharamsala to have SVEEP selfie points during IPL matches

Dharamsala, April 21

A plan has been chalked out by the District Election Department to create voter awareness during the IPL cricket match proposed on May 5 and 9 at Dharamsala Cricket Stadium.

In this regard, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said during the IPL matches, necessary steps would be taken under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme to create awareness.

The DC said selfie points would be set up at various parking spaces and near the stadium, along with this, necessary guidelines had been issued to the organisers to play voter awareness songs during the match.

He said voting was not only a right but also a duty. He further said that voting was necessary for a strong democracy and this festival of voting comes after five years.

He appealed to all the citizens to ensure that everyone in their neighbourhood votes and participates in the festival of democracy.

According to the DC, various activities had been initiated under the SVEEP to increase the voting percentage in Kangra district.

