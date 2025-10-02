DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala to host film fest from October 30

Dharamsala to host film fest from October 30

Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
The 14th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be held from October 30 to November 2 at the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) near Dal Lake, Naddi.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, ADM Shilpi Beakta assured full administrative support and underlined the festival’s role in boosting tourism in Kangra. She noted that DIFF not only attracts filmmakers and cinephiles from across India and abroad but also provides valuable exposure for local youth passionate about cinema and storytelling. “Such events inspire cultural exchange and encourage young people to root their creativity in regional heritage,” she said.

