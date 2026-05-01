Dharamsala training camp has infused new energy in workers: Himachal party chief Vinay Kumar

Himachal Congress president Kumar said the state unit would implement the directions and ideas shared by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the recent training programme for district presidents in Dharamsala.

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Calling the workshop a historic initiative aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, Kumar claimed the training had infused new energy, enthusiasm and a sense of commitment among party workers.

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The state president further said the appointment of district presidents through the “Sangathan Srijan” campaign had given a fresh direction to the party in the state. “It has not only strengthened the organisational structure but also reinforced workers’ confidence in leadership,” he said, adding that the renewed momentum would help the party raise public issues more effectively.

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Highlighting the significance of the programme, he said Rahul Gandhi’s direct interaction with district presidents sends a clear message that grassroots workers are valued and respected within the party, and that there are ample opportunities for growth based on dedication and hard work.

The training sessions focused on building direct communication with the public, understanding their concerns, and strengthening mass movements by connecting people with the organisation. He further announced that similar training programmes would be organized across all levels in the state to deepen workers’ understanding of the party’s policies, ideology and programmes.