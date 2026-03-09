DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala unit of IMA plans to start Sunday OPD

Dharamsala unit of IMA plans to start Sunday OPD

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:59 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo. iSTOCK
Advertisement

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala chapter, is actively working to strengthen public health services, promote medical education and enhance cooperation among doctors, Dr Atul Gupta, president of the association, said in a press statement.

Advertisement

Dr Gupta said academic activities remain a key priority for the association. Regular academic meetings, workshops and discussions on medical topics are organised to keep doctors updated with the latest advancements in medical science so that patients receive better treatment.

Advertisement

He said that recently, the association organised a special academic lecture where Dr Deepak Puri, chairman of Paras Hospital, delivered a talk on ‘Safety and Affordability of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in the Era of Modern Technology’. He explained that modern techniques have made such surgeries safer and more convenient for patients.

Advertisement

He added that the association plans to start Sunday OPD services at its building, where member doctors will provide consultations to patients.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts