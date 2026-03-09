Dharamsala unit of IMA plans to start Sunday OPD

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala chapter, is actively working to strengthen public health services, promote medical education and enhance cooperation among doctors, Dr Atul Gupta, president of the association, said in a press statement.

Advertisement

Dr Gupta said academic activities remain a key priority for the association. Regular academic meetings, workshops and discussions on medical topics are organised to keep doctors updated with the latest advancements in medical science so that patients receive better treatment.

Advertisement

He said that recently, the association organised a special academic lecture where Dr Deepak Puri, chairman of Paras Hospital, delivered a talk on ‘Safety and Affordability of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in the Era of Modern Technology’. He explained that modern techniques have made such surgeries safer and more convenient for patients.

Advertisement

He added that the association plans to start Sunday OPD services at its building, where member doctors will provide consultations to patients.