 Dharamsala Ward Watch McLeodganj Ward 3: Top tourist attraction, but scarcity of water, poor sanitation make it nightmare for locals : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Dharamsala Ward Watch McLeodganj Ward 3: Top tourist attraction, but scarcity of water, poor sanitation make it nightmare for locals
himachal tribune

Dharamsala Ward Watch McLeodganj Ward 3: Top tourist attraction, but scarcity of water, poor sanitation make it nightmare for locals

Dharamsala Ward Watch McLeodganj Ward 3: Top tourist attraction, but scarcity of water, poor sanitation make it nightmare for locals

A road in McLeodganj in poor condition at Ward 3, Dharamshala. Photo: Kamaljeet



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 9

Residents of Ward 3 at McLeodganj in the Dharamsala Muncipal Corporation complain of poor sanitation, inadequate water supply, lack of any playing ground for children and traffic jams.

They allege that despite the fact that the place is the epicentre of tourism in Kangra district, not much has been done to improve public facilities and amenities here.

Neeraj Sharma, a resident of McLeodganj, said dustbins were not being cleared on time in their area by the civic body. Generally, filth gathers around the dustbins kept at the entrance to McLeodganj and strong stench greets the visitors.

The situation gets worse during peak tourist seasons when, due to traffic jams, the clearance of dustbins gets delayed. Dharamsala had been selected under the Smart City project by the Union government and crores have been spent under the project in the past few years. However, the problem of sanitation in McLeodganj remains the same, he said.

Gazalla, a resident of McLeodganj, said over the years, McLeodganj had got converted into a concrete jungle and there was not even a single park where children could play and people sit and relax. The authorities should have conceived a public park in the area under the Smart City project, she added.

Arvind Thakur, who runs a restaurant in McLeodganj, said limited public parking in the area was a big problem. A public parking lot was constructed in the area during the previous Congress government that has a capacity to handle about 200 vehicles. Work on another public parking was started near the Dalai Lama temple under the Smart City project. However, the work is progressing at a snail’s pace. The government should expedite the work of creating more public parks in the McLeodganj area to facilitate the tourists, he said.

He also said that an illegal building at the entrance to McLeodganj was demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court two years ago. The demolition of the building has exposed the McLeodganj-Naddi road to landslides, but no action has been taken by the authorities to build a retaining wall along the road to prevent its collapse, Arvind said.

Residents of the area also complain of inadequate water supply in the area which worsens during summers and leaking sewer lines. Residents allege that they generally get water supply for just an hour in a day. People of the area face water cramps when some water line gets damaged and they do not get water supply for one or two days. They allege that during the summers, the water supply comes on alternate days.

The residents also alleged that the newly laid sewerage system in McLeodganj was inadequate for the burgeoning population and it was generally leaking at various places.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized