Dharamsala Ward Watch McLeodganj Ward 3: Top tourist attraction, but scarcity of water, poor sanitation make it nightmare for locals

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 9

Residents of Ward 3 at McLeodganj in the Dharamsala Muncipal Corporation complain of poor sanitation, inadequate water supply, lack of any playing ground for children and traffic jams.

They allege that despite the fact that the place is the epicentre of tourism in Kangra district, not much has been done to improve public facilities and amenities here.

Neeraj Sharma, a resident of McLeodganj, said dustbins were not being cleared on time in their area by the civic body. Generally, filth gathers around the dustbins kept at the entrance to McLeodganj and strong stench greets the visitors.

The situation gets worse during peak tourist seasons when, due to traffic jams, the clearance of dustbins gets delayed. Dharamsala had been selected under the Smart City project by the Union government and crores have been spent under the project in the past few years. However, the problem of sanitation in McLeodganj remains the same, he said.

Gazalla, a resident of McLeodganj, said over the years, McLeodganj had got converted into a concrete jungle and there was not even a single park where children could play and people sit and relax. The authorities should have conceived a public park in the area under the Smart City project, she added.

Arvind Thakur, who runs a restaurant in McLeodganj, said limited public parking in the area was a big problem. A public parking lot was constructed in the area during the previous Congress government that has a capacity to handle about 200 vehicles. Work on another public parking was started near the Dalai Lama temple under the Smart City project. However, the work is progressing at a snail’s pace. The government should expedite the work of creating more public parks in the McLeodganj area to facilitate the tourists, he said.

He also said that an illegal building at the entrance to McLeodganj was demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court two years ago. The demolition of the building has exposed the McLeodganj-Naddi road to landslides, but no action has been taken by the authorities to build a retaining wall along the road to prevent its collapse, Arvind said.

Residents of the area also complain of inadequate water supply in the area which worsens during summers and leaking sewer lines. Residents allege that they generally get water supply for just an hour in a day. People of the area face water cramps when some water line gets damaged and they do not get water supply for one or two days. They allege that during the summers, the water supply comes on alternate days.

The residents also alleged that the newly laid sewerage system in McLeodganj was inadequate for the burgeoning population and it was generally leaking at various places.

