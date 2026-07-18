Dharamsala’s Flow Shooting Academy trainees bag 30 medals at state championship

Dharamsala shooters delivered an impressive performance at the 31st Himachal Pradesh State Shooting Championship, winning 30 medals in various categories.

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The championship, one of Himachal Pradesh’s largest shooting events, witnessed the participation of nearly 1,500 shooters from across the state. A contingent of 25 shooters training at The Flow Shooting Academy, Sidhpur, collectively won 30 medals, underlining the growing talent in the state’s shooting circuit.

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Three exceptional performers spearheaded the medal tally. Air pistol shooter Jaivansh clinched five gold and one bronze medal, while Varnika Thapa secured three gold and three silver medals. Air rifle shooter Shivalika Suryavanshi added one gold, four silver and one bronze medal. Together, the trio accounted for an impressive 18 medals.

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Several other shooters also made notable contributions, including Soham, Naisha Verma, Vaidehi, Rudransh, Lavanya, Shriza Sehgal, Aarvi, Sara Sood, Adwita Khandka and Ansh Jamdagni.

The Director of Flow Shooting Academy and an international shooter, Sahil Chaddha, said the academy’s vision extended beyond winning medals. “We want to create a sporting culture where young athletes develop discipline, confidence and the mindset to excel. Himachal has abundant talent and with quality coaching and better infrastructure, our shooters have the potential to compete with the country’s best,” he said.