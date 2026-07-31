DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala's Rainbow World School bags British Council’s RIDS Award

Dharamsala's Rainbow World School bags British Council’s RIDS Award

The award was presented during a ceremony held in New Delhi on July 29

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The RIDS Award acknowledges educational institutions that integrate global perspectives, international collaboration and intercultural learning into their teaching practices.
Advertisement

Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, has been conferred with the Recognition of International Dimension in Schools (RIDS) Award by the British Council.

Advertisement

The award was presented during a ceremony held in New Delhi on July 29, where principal Meenakshi Kashyap and RIDS coordinator Seema Sharma received the honour from British Council representatives and foreign delegates.

Advertisement

The RIDS Award acknowledges educational institutions that integrate global perspectives, international collaboration and intercultural learning into their teaching practices. According to the school, the achievement is the result of the collective efforts of its students, teachers and parents.

Advertisement

Over the past year, the school incorporated global learning initiatives and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its curriculum through a series of classroom and project-based activities, it added.

Students from Nursery to Class XII participated in a range of collaborative projects designed to enhance critical thinking, communication, creativity and other 21st-century skills while fostering global awareness and responsible citizenship.

Advertisement

The school management congratulated the entire Rainbow World School community on the achievement, describing it as a proud moment that reflected the institution’s commitment to providing quality education with an international outlook.

It also expressed gratitude to the British Council for recognising the school’s efforts in preparing students to become informed and responsible global citizens.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts