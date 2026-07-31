Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, has been conferred with the Recognition of International Dimension in Schools (RIDS) Award by the British Council.

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The award was presented during a ceremony held in New Delhi on July 29, where principal Meenakshi Kashyap and RIDS coordinator Seema Sharma received the honour from British Council representatives and foreign delegates.

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The RIDS Award acknowledges educational institutions that integrate global perspectives, international collaboration and intercultural learning into their teaching practices. According to the school, the achievement is the result of the collective efforts of its students, teachers and parents.

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Over the past year, the school incorporated global learning initiatives and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its curriculum through a series of classroom and project-based activities, it added.

Students from Nursery to Class XII participated in a range of collaborative projects designed to enhance critical thinking, communication, creativity and other 21st-century skills while fostering global awareness and responsible citizenship.

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The school management congratulated the entire Rainbow World School community on the achievement, describing it as a proud moment that reflected the institution’s commitment to providing quality education with an international outlook.

It also expressed gratitude to the British Council for recognising the school’s efforts in preparing students to become informed and responsible global citizens.