Dharchandna’s hidden heritage awaits discovery

In Dharchandna, a quiet settlement in Kupvi tehsil of Shimla district, the courtyard of the Jalari temple has given up an unexpected secret. In April–May 2026, as renovation work was underway, villagers came across old sculptures. Among them is a small, reddish terracotta image with a carved figure that appears to be Mahishasuramardini, the goddess who slays the buffalo demon.

According to independent researcher Aryan Mehta, the figure’s style resembles work from the later Kushan or early Gupta period, when such images in terracotta were widely produced across the northwestern, central and eastern parts of the Indian subcontinent. This points to the early centuries of the Common Era, but the assessment is based on style, not a confirmed date. What is certain is that the pieces exist, that they were discovered only months ago, and that nobody has yet studied them properly.

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Himachal’s celebrated images of the goddess are made of metal and stone. At Bharmour in Chamba, the bronze image of Lakshna as Mahishasuramardini is linked to the 7th century, Raja Meru Varman and the craftsman Gugga. Few early images in the state come with such clear historical references. At Bajaura in Kullu, the Basheshwar Mahadev temple, usually dated to the 8th or 9th century CE, houses an eight-armed stone image of the goddess. Hatkoti in Jubbal, also in Shimla district, has a goddess temple generally dated to around the 9th or 10th century CE. The Dharchandna image is different. It is made of terracotta, and it has no king, craftsman or date attached to it.

According to Mehta, he is unaware of any other terracotta image of Mahishasuramardini, or any other terracotta artefact from a comparable period, found in Himachal. However, a formal survey would be needed to confirm this. If the stylistic assessment holds, the image would be older than the Bharmour image, possibly by several centuries, and would add an earlier chapter to the story of goddess worship in the western Himalaya.

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Other remains suggest that the site may have been used over a long period. Baked bricks and their fragments are scattered across the surface. The archaeological wing of the Himachal State Museum visited the site in 2021 and took a brick from the location for examination. The brick was estimated to date to the 3rd or 4th century CE and is still on display in the museum’s archaeological section. There were also some damaged images of Vishnu and Parvati, along with other unidentified images tentatively dated to the 9th or 10th century CE.

None of this is proven. But for Shimla district, which already has Hatkoti, Dharchandna could be another page of the same story, and perhaps an earlier one. It could also mean material for the museum, a subject for local schools, and pride for the villagers who live beside it.

Other remains suggest that the site may have been used over a long period. Baked bricks and their fragments are scattered across the surface. The archaeological wing of the Himachal State Museum visited the site in 2021 and took a brick from the location for examination. The brick was estimated to date to the 3rd or 4th century CE and is still on display in the museum’s archaeological section. There were also some damaged images of Vishnu and Parvati, along with other unidentified images tentatively dated to the 9th or 10th century CE.What is going wrong

The villagers have done well so far in protecting the finds. Vishal Seog, a local resident who also helped me with the photographs, is keeping the artefacts in a safe place until they can be properly documented. The difficulty lies in what happens next. Earlier photographs show the objects lying near a wall after their discovery. They have since been moved to another location for protection against theft or damage.

However, this creates a crucial problem: the exact spot where the objects were discovered and the conditions in which they were unearthed may no longer be easy to establish. In archaeology, it is essential to record the precise location of a find and the circumstances in which it was discovered.

Terracotta is fragile and can crack through handling or exposure to dampness and frost. It therefore requires careful handling. Renovation work at the temple is still underway, and more artefacts may lie buried nearby. Without proper measurement, mapping and dating, nobody can say exactly what these objects are or how significant they may be. A find that cannot be properly documented is easily lost to history. The problem lies in the gap between finding something and recording it.

Who will look, and when?

Several state and central government bodies are responsible for heritage and archaeological work in Himachal Pradesh. The Archaeological Survey of India has a circle based in Shimla, while the Department of Language, Art and Culture and the State Museum in Shimla are among the key state institutions involved in heritage conservation and archaeological research.

A find made only months ago may simply not have reached the right desk yet. But the question is a fair one: who will inspect the Jalari temple finds, and when? Until a formal inspection takes place, nobody can say whether the artefacts are rare or ordinary.

The sculptures should be photographed, measured and catalogued. The area around the temple should also be examined properly before renovation proceeds further. A team of experts should conduct an archaeological survey and exploration of the village. The next step would be scientific dating, which alone can test the stylistic estimate. For terracotta, this can be done using a method called thermoluminescence, while any suitable organic material found in association with the bricks could be tested through radiocarbon dating.

The plaque may prove to be a major find or a modest local piece. We will not know until someone examines it properly, and that is reason enough to begin.

(The writer is an independent researcher.)