Dharmani calls on Union Minister Gadkari in Nagpur

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur and discussed various issues concerning roads, national highways and the announced but pending national highway projects in the state with him.

Nitin Gadkari shared his views on many activities along national highways and emphasised the need to promote tourism-related infrastructure and explore the potential for ropeway projects to enhance connectivity in the region. The matter of constructing a bridge from Luhnu to Beri-Darola was also discussed.

The meeting focused on accelerating infrastructure development and strengthening road networks. Dharmani extended gratitude to the Gadkari for liberal funding for ropeways and national highways sanctioned so far.